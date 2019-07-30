Woman(27) sees red after buying Ndunge’s money spinning gobblins

A traditional healer who claims to be the son of the late famed Chipinge traditional Sangoma Ndunge has appeared in court after he allegedly disappeared with a client’s car which he later wrecked in an accident.

Godknows Mugumi of Mkoba 13 who is facing a charge of theft pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Thomas Gurajena. He argued that he was approached by the complainant who wanted some goblins from him so that she could become rich.

He told the court that the complainant paid him some money towards the goblins and in addition he was given the Toyota Noah and the registration book as surety that the client would pay the remainder once the goblins started giving her some money.

It is the State case that on July 3, 2019 Mugumi of Mkoba 13 was approached by a 27 year old woman (name withheld) asking for some goblins so that she could raise money.

The accused indicated that he was willing to supply the goblins but he wanted to be paid. He was however paid an undisclosed figure and was also given a Toyota Noah together with the registration book as surety that the client will pay his money in full after the ritual starts pouring in money.

The accused allegedly took the car to Rusape were he was involved in an accident and for days his client could not reach him so she got worried and reported to the Police.

She told the Police that Mgumi was using her car without permission. He was remanded out of custody to July 25, 2019.

mirror