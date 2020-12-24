There was free drama in Harare last Friday at the intersection of Nelson Mandela and Sam Nujoma streets after a man threw himself into a passing car saying he wanted to die because he could not take any more his wife’s spending behaviour.

The man identified as Edgar Nyasha Homodza (36), threw himself into the road and was almost run over by a passing van before members of the public rescued him.

“My wife buys things without my knowledge, today she bought two skirts and then bought shoes again, she doesn’t listen to me so I’d rather die,” he said, shaking his head in his wife’s presence.

However, Mrs Homodza told a crowd of onlookers and news reporters that her husband is stressed out by his demanding workload.

“I am married to this man despite the fact that we do not have children. This is not the first time he has wanted to commit suicide, it is the third time. He has slept on the tracks and tried to get himself runover by passing trains.

“Today you want to kill yourself again because I bought fresh fish for US$39, he thinks I’m spending too much money and its a good reason for him to die” said Mrs Homodza.

Mrs Homodza said she bought a lot of fish because they were having visitors for dinner.

A man who witnessed the drama criticized Mrs Homodza, saying her shopping habits were making it difficult for her husband given the current Zimbabwe economic situation.

“What does she have and why does she buy it if she knows her husband will not take it well?

“Obviously, this woman is hot headed, and if she knows that this is not the first time her husband has attempted suicide, why does she continue to do things that upset him?

“Women some of the things you do are really bad, such a big man wants to die because of a woman? To be honest, most men are in trouble like this,” said a man who identified himself as Mr. Ncube.

Homodza and his wife were later taken away by a man claiming to be a pastor who said he was going with them to pray for them.