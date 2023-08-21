Prominent political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has urged fellow citizens to wear face masks when coming to vote on Wednesday this week.

Ruhanya says there is an unwritten plot to turn voters away on account of not wearing face masks during the voting period.

“We don’t want anyone get turned away because of a face mask on Wednesday. Let’s have them to avoid any tactical delays especially in urban areas,” he says.

“Wednesday 23 August 2023 is a public holiday to allow us to vote. Armed with your national ID, a face mask go out with family and friends and vote big. Where I vote, I can assure you I will be the first. By 3am I will be in queue. No excuses fellow citizens let’s vote massively,” he added.

His sentiments were also echoed by barred presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s campaign team chairperson Walter Mzembi who also urged Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers to go and vote.

Despite his candidate not taking part in the forthcoming elections, Mzembi says voters should not fear intimidation urging that one’s vote is their secret.

“Don’t be turned away, wear and carry your face mask in case you are turned away!

“Remember your vote is your secret, no drone or FAZ agent will know vote, not even the Devil.

“Jehovah wega ndiye anogona kunzvera pamoyo. Chicken pieces are now sewage!”

However, ZEC has set the record straight saying: “There is no requirement for a voter to put on a mask when visiting a polling station.”

Apparently, team Kasukuwere recently came under fire for not endorsing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa since their candidate was barred from contesting.

In response, the team said their supporters know what to do after their candidate was barred.

Zwnews