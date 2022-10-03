Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says veteran musician Thomas Mapfumo is free to come back to Zimbabwe.

Mangwana says Mapfumo’s safety is guaranteed.

“We wish to express our sincere condolences to Mr Thomas Mapfumo over the sad loss of his younger brother, Lancelot(MHSRIP).

“We wish to advise Mr Mapfumo that he has nothing to fear in Zimbabwe. The security of his person is as assured as the rest of us,” he says.

He was responding to a report in which Mapfumo is quoted saying he will not be able to travel to Zimbabwe for the burial of his late brother Lancelot as he fears for his life.

Mapfumo cited being a critic of the current administration under President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the main reason his life is in danger.

Zwnews