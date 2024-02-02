Categories: Zim Latest

Don’t choose the wrong side of opposition politics with the likes of Biti, ‘unenge wakagarira mujeri mahara’ people will dump you- Chatunga warns Job Sikhala

Late former President Robert Mugabe’s son Chatunga has implored ex Citizens Coalition for Change deputy chairperson Job Sikhala not to choose the wrong side of opposition politics otherwise people would forget him quickly.

Chatunga says if Sikhala join the likes of Tendai Biti then would have picked the wrong spot.

“I hope Job Sikala will not choose the wrong side of the opposition coz if he does anenge akagarira mujere mahara people will forget him very quickly.

“Go with Biti and people will forget you like Komichi and Mwonzora unless ane dhiri hake raakaita ne ZANU kuti abude,” he says.

Meanwhile, in his message wishing Nelson Chamisa a happy birthday, Chatunga said:

“Happy birthday mdara musanyeperwa munodiwa imi twice kudarika chero uyo akabuda mujeri neuyo wema Voco.”

He adds: “Imagine the number of Zimbabwean Politicians hating Chamisa for being liked by people even some of his friends are now betraying him.

“Some of them are even where they are because of his name. Some of the so called opposition Political leaders are hating on him instead of hating the enemy they are opposing. I salute him.”

Zwnews

2nd February 2024

