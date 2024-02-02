Categories: Zim Latest

Peter Ndlovu intercepted, arrested for smuggling Honda Fit vehicles

2019 Honda Fit

The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Plumtree who were on anti-smuggling motorised patrol arrested David Mazararire (22), Ndumiso Mudenda (36), Norman Farai Nhunge (31) and Peter Ndlovu (20) for smuggling two Honda Fit vehicles.

Meanwhile, Norman Farai Nhunge was intercepted at the 17 kilometre peg along the same road, whilst driving a Toyota Vitz vehicle with foreign number plates.

Peter Ndlovu was intercepted at the 17 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road whilst driving a Honda Fit vehicle.

Apparently, the suspects had no Temporary Import Permits and vehicle registration books for the vehicles.

Zwnews

Share
2nd February 2024

Recent Posts

AFCON action resumes after break

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) action has resumed today with two quarter-final matches… Read More

2nd February 2024

Ex MP for Binga North Prince Dubeko Sibanda resigns from CCC, says party is infiltrated beyond redemption

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Binga North, Prince Dubeko Sibanda,… Read More

2nd February 2024

We’re being abused by naked women every time we visit the Avenues area at night, Shamva South MP

Shamva South Member of Parliament Joseph Mapiki (ZANU PF) says they are being abused by… Read More

2nd February 2024

Burnt body of baby, aged 1 year six months, found hanging on tree

KADOMA – Police have launched an investigation into a suspected ritual murder incident involving an… Read More

2nd February 2024

EXPOSED? Job Sikhala was released from prison after striking a deal with ZANU PF, says ex military intelligence personel

Political activist Cde Never Maswerasei has made sensational claims that former Citizens Coalition for Change… Read More

2nd February 2024

Man who beat up President Mnangagwa’s nephew Tongai Mnangagwa arrested

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested a suspected drug dealer who attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa's… Read More

2nd February 2024