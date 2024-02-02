Peter Ndlovu intercepted, arrested for smuggling Honda Fit vehicles

The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Plumtree who were on anti-smuggling motorised patrol arrested David Mazararire (22), Ndumiso Mudenda (36), Norman Farai Nhunge (31) and Peter Ndlovu (20) for smuggling two Honda Fit vehicles.

Meanwhile, Norman Farai Nhunge was intercepted at the 17 kilometre peg along the same road, whilst driving a Toyota Vitz vehicle with foreign number plates.

Peter Ndlovu was intercepted at the 17 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road whilst driving a Honda Fit vehicle.

Apparently, the suspects had no Temporary Import Permits and vehicle registration books for the vehicles.

Zwnews