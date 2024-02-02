Peter Ndlovu intercepted, arrested for smuggling Honda Fit vehicles

The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Plumtree who were on anti-smuggling motorised patrol arrested David Mazararire (22), Ndumiso Mudenda (36), Norman Farai Nhunge (31) and Peter Ndlovu (20) for smuggling two Honda Fit vehicles.
Meanwhile, Norman Farai Nhunge was intercepted at the 17 kilometre peg along the same road, whilst driving a Toyota Vitz vehicle with foreign number plates.
Peter Ndlovu was intercepted at the 17 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road whilst driving a Honda Fit vehicle.
Apparently, the suspects had no Temporary Import Permits and vehicle registration books for the vehicles.
Zwnews
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) action has resumed today with two quarter-final matches… Read More
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Binga North, Prince Dubeko Sibanda,… Read More
Shamva South Member of Parliament Joseph Mapiki (ZANU PF) says they are being abused by… Read More
KADOMA – Police have launched an investigation into a suspected ritual murder incident involving an… Read More
Political activist Cde Never Maswerasei has made sensational claims that former Citizens Coalition for Change… Read More
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested a suspected drug dealer who attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa's… Read More