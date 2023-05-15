RAPPER Mukudzei ‘Holy Ten’ Chitsama, has been confirmed as the father of the child he shares with model Chelsea Tariro Hlomayi.

This follows a DNA test.

While the test results glimpsed by local news sources showed a 99.9 percent probability of paternity, Holy Ten is refusing to pay US$350 child support that Hlomayi is demanding.

Hlomayi said the money will cover essentials like formula milk, clothes, diapers and medical aid.

Holy Ten rejected the US$350 figure and offered US$150 instead, citing his inconsistent income.

He stated that he could pay US$150, without defaulting, as he was not formally employed and doesn’t have a consistent salary, and also has a family to provide for.

Hlomayi is yet to respond to his offer.

But, she has threatened to take legal action to compel him to contribute more.

Holy Ten is currently on an international tour.

