The Dynamos Supporters Association, a prominent Harare football club, has announced a ban on the practice of giving money to players by supporters after matches, commonly referred to as “Sunday offering”.

The association cited concerns that the practice may cause divisions among players and bring their sponsor’s name into disrepute.

In a letter addressed to all Dynamos supporters, the association’s secretary-general, Jane Mushininga, urged supporters to find alternative means of acknowledging players’ good performance without resorting to the potentially divisive practice of offering money in the stadium.

The association proposed that supporters drop their offerings into boxes at the team bus after matches, which would then be counted and shared equally among all players.

The association promised to support the team in a way that does not cause discontent among players and protects the name of their principal sponsor.

The ban comes after midfielder Denver Mukamba was pictured with his jersey bulging with USD notes in their last league match against rivals Caps United at the National Sports Stadium.

state media