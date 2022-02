Anna I’m furious at you and I hate being furious at you coz I think about you all the time and I know you got a lot going on ,your dreams you working on but I can’t help thinking that the dream of us can fit in there .Shaa I miss you every second of my life. I miss your voice manheru paphone saying goodnight then kuhope dzangu ndobva ndakurota futi ,those drives to Semi Levy kuma ice cream edu tichitamba chikudo road yese then kana warwadziwa ndomisa mota pakati peroad and kiss you bad until you smile then toenderera mberi futi nechikudo.I miss dzungu rako. I MISS YOU .