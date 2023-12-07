DJ Ollah 7, also recognized as Owen Madondo and formerly associated with Star FM Zimbabwe, has provided clarification on his recent arrest in Harare CBD. The incident unfolded due to a minor misunderstanding with local police officers, leading to his apprehension. DJ Ollah aims to share his side of the story to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Details surrounding the cause of his arrest remain unclear at this time. Unconfirmed reports suggest that he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

In the short video clips that have been shared on social media, Dj Ollah 7 seems to be engaged in some sort of altercation with the police officers. One of the police officers in the video can be heard saying “Ndokurova”, and he can be heard responding by saying, “Ini ndaroverwa”

Watch the videos below from the accident scene;