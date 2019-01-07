DISASTER as Seke lovers drown while having S*X in dam

TWO ‘lovebirds drowned while celebrating New Year’s holiday at Damview near Prince Charles Dam in Seke.

A 21-year-old Charmaine Nyakata of St Mary’s was reported to have drowned while making love to Munashe Nedziva,17, of Manyame Park.

Their bodies were retrieved by police sub aqua divers yesterday morning. Munashe was reported to have drowned while trying to save Charmaine and bodies were found naked with their clothes placed on stones at the edges of the dam.

The girl’s uncle told reporters that “Charmaine was a good girl although signs of misbehaving were showing up these days and it’s sad to know that she was with her lover when they drowned.”

Charmaine’s body was found without eyes forcing the family to suspect a mermaid but fish mongers dismissed the fear saying fish could have feasted on the body. Efforts to get a comment from Munashe’s family and police were fruitless by the time of going to print.