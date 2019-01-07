Marcus Rashford lookalike “Ismail Austin” arrested in Harare, Appears in court

HARARE: 20-year-old car salesman, Ismail Duwa Austin, from Chitungwiza who has caused a stir on social media and has become a worldwide sensation for his uncanny resemblance to England and Manchester United star forward Marcus Rashford has been arrested.

Austin appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ court facing fraud charges. He was remanded out of custody and granted $50 bail.

According to the prosecution, Austin defrauded one Grace Chikwava of US$3000. The court heard that the Marcus Rashford lookalike advertised a Mercedes Benz Vito on his Facebook page. After Chikwava saw the advert, she negotiated with Austin and agreed to pay US$400 deposit to show commitment and for Austin to stop advertising the car. Chikwava later finished paying off the full amount only for Austin to become evasive about delivering the car.

After failing to get straight answers from the internet sensation, Chikwava filed a police report leading to the arrest of Austin.

agencies