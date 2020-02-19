Main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has scoffed at sensational claims insinuating that controversy-ridden fuel mogul and ruling Zanu PF party benefactor Kudakwashe Tagwirei bought the Landcruiser that he is using.

Addressing journalists in Harare this afternoon, Chamisa described Tagwireyi as a dirty person, saying he is currently using a second-hand Land Cruiser purchased from a local car-sale.

“For some of us, politics defines beyond personal issues. I’m an advocate; not a mickey-mouse Advocate. I earn a salary and I work for my things. So, I would not want to be bribed by a dirty man. Tagwireyi is a dirty man. I have no contact with Tagwireyi. I have problems with the way he does politics. I’m not capturable”, Chamisa said.

He also described the MDC Alliance as a modest party and claimed:

“We are a modest party. We don’t go for those lofty things. You will never see us driving those expensive cars that you are alleging”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Zwnews