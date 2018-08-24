Did VP Chiwenga visit Justice Luke Malaba last night to handover black briefcase?

A Zimbabwe news portal has distanced itself from an article circulating online suggesting that VP Constantino Chiwenga visited Justice Luke Malaba ahead of the ConCourt verdict set for 2 PM today.

The article further alleges that the top soldier, last night, handed a black briefcase to the Chief Justice who ‘knelt on all fours’ to thank the retired General.

Zim Eye says they are not the authors of the fake story, see their statement below.

STATEMENT: There is a fake article circulating Friday morning claiming that vice president Constantino Chiwenga last night visited the Chief Justice Luke Malaba. We wish to state that no such article was ever published on the Zim Eye website or any of its portals. We ask members of the public not to circulate these falsehoods.

Kindly.