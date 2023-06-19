Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has reprimanded his deputy Tendai Biti for getting angry after losing in primary elections.

Biti reportedly lost to Rusty Allan Markham in internal elections to represent Harare East, and has allegedly became angry.

Apparently, in a video, Chamisa without naming his deputy by name said it is illogical for anyone to get angry for not being sent, as if the person wanted to take the opportunity to steal.

“Ungatsamwe kuti handina kutumwa? Kana uchida kuba ndopaunotsamwa kuti ndashaiswa mukana,” said Chamisa.

Apparently the fall of Biti has given the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) a field day.

“A Vice President has lost in internal elections, sign people are not happy with the top leadership,” says ZANU PF Patriots.

The ruling party adds that Biti had to go, Chamisa hates competition.

“He dumped every Inteligent person around,” said ZANU PF Patriots implying that Chamisa is a dictator.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba chipped in, imploring Biti to humble himself and accept a senatorial post instead.

However, it is said the factual position is that Biti did not lose Harare East, according to CCC both Biti and Markham are still nominated for the constituency but one will be redeployed.

Zwnews