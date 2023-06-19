Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications company by subscriber base Econet Wireless has hiked Zimdollar tariffs for data and Short Message Services.

In a notice to its subscribers, Econet Wireless said the new tariffs will be with effect from 20 June 2023.

“Dear Customer. We are reviewing our ZWL Data & SMS Bundle Prices, effective 20 June 2023. Visit https://www.econet.co.zw/services/bundles for more information,” said the company.

The move by the country’s biggest telecommunications firm comes at the time Zimbabwe’s local currency continues on the downward spiral.

Zwnews