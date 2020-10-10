Former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu is appearing in court this afternoon over incitement of violence after he urged the citizenry to participate in the foiled July 31 anti-corruption protests.

Tsenengamu is among 14 political activists, including MDC-Alliance vice-chair Job Sikhala who have been on the police’s list of wanted people over unspecified reasons.

He surrendered himself to the police this Friday morning at the CID Law and Order Section after a long period of evading the law enforcers.

Tsenengamu was in hiding, and has been saying his family was being intimidated by alleged state agents.

Speaking when he handed himself to police, Tsenengamu said he was aware of the dangers of handing himself to the brutal regime, but had to do so.

Tsenengamu was in March expelled from ZANU PF for violating the party’s code of conduct after he and fellow ZANU PF youth league officials named and shamed allegedly corrupt individuals within ZANU PF, government and the business community.

