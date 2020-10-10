Former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu who is facing charges of allegedly inciting public violence in connection with the 31st July protests has been denied bail by magistrate Ngoni Nduna pending a ruling on Monday.

Tsenengamu, Friday surrendered himself to the police and he will spend the entire weekend at the remand prison before appearing in court for bail a ruling on Monday.

Tsenengamu had played cat and mouse with the police together with 14 other activists who were on the wanted list in connection with the 31st July protests against corruption in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration.

The police wanted list had MDC-Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala, Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure, MDC-Alliance member Makomborero Haruzivishe, MDC-Alliance national youth organiser Godfrey Kurauone, MDC-Alliance youth secretary general Ostallos Siziba, Tajamuka-Sesijikile leader Promise Mkwananzi and former MDC-Alliance City of Harare councillor Denford Ngadziore.

The others were MDC-Alliance official Allan Moyo, MDC-Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole, National Patriotic Front official Jimmy Kunaka, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Peter Mutasa, ARTUZ secretary-general Robson Chere and MDC-Alliance youth spokesperson Stephen Chuma.

Police claimed they wanted to interview them over their involvement in the foiled 31st July protest.

Tsenengamu said he surrendered himself to enquire with the police on why they were looking for him.

He also understood the dangers that came with associating with Mnangagwa’s State security forces but said, “however, I trust and believe in God the Almighty as the final and ultimate authority above all.”

“Today Friday the 9th of October 2020 at 0630 hrs, I have came out and walked in at Harare Central Police Station to engage with the police authorities at Harare Central Police Station’s Law and Order section as I seek to physically make enquiries with the ZRP in a bid to understand and seek closure to what has been happening to me, my family, relatives and friends for the past 3 months.

“I am fully aware of the imminent risks and dangers that come with this decision and also the possibility of unpleasant outcomes to my health, safety and life in the short and long term.

“However, I trust and believe in God the Almighty as the final and ultimate authority above all, for He has a plan and reason for everything that comes our way. Let His Will be done.

“All I ask for from you are your prayers,” he said.

The 31st July demonstrations were organised by opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume. He has since been arrested and charged with inciting violence, spent 45 days at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison before being released through bail by the High Court.

But he was also arrested together with investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who recently exposed alleged government corruption involving President Mnangagwa’s son Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US $60 million Covidgate scandal.

The fallout saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

Chin’ono was charged with the same allegations of inciting violence.

Zengeza West legislator, Sikhala followed after a few weeks of Chin’ono and Ngarivhume’s arrest. He was taken by the police, charged with inciting violence, detained at Chikurubi before being granted bail by the High Court in Harare after spending 5 weeks in jail.

Mnangagwa came into power in November 2017 through a military coup that ousted late former president Robert Mugabe. He promised to re-engage the country with the international community through ending human rights abuses and corruption.

But three years down the line, his regime has been associated with massive human rights violations characterised with arrest, torture, abductions and general silencing of the dissent. -Nehanda Radio

