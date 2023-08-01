File photo for illustration purposes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports a serious road traffic accident involving a Karoi Junior School bus which occurred tonight at a road near Eden Lodge, Mutare at 2000 hours.

The bus had 62 pupils and seven teachers when the driver failed to control it while coming from Leopard Rock Hotel.

According to police, the injured students and teachers are currently being taken to Hebert Chitepo Hospital, Mutare.

More details to be released in due course.

Zwnews