Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leaders have been made to sit on the floor following Court proceedings.

They are being charged with bigotry and trying to incite public revolt against government.

The teachers were arrested recently as they demonstrated demanding better pay and working conditions.

Meanwhile, ARTUZ has condemned such treatment of its leaders.

“They take so much joy in denigrating Teachers who are the torch bearers of the nation. We shall remain steadfast , We simply demand a living wage,” says ARTUZ.

Meanwhile, some teachers unions from Lesotho and Malawi have condemned the Zimbabwean government for denigrating teachers.

They demand the immediate release of the educators.

Zwnews