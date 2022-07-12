The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says their detained Members of Parliament Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have been picked up from Chikurubi Maximum Prison in unmarked vehicle to an unknown destination.

The party says:

“Our MPs Job Sikhala & Godfrey Sithole have reportedly been picked from Chikurubi Maximum Prison by an unregistered vehicle to an unknown destination.

“Their lawyer, Jeremiah Bamu has been alerted & is on his way to Harare Central police station.

More details to follow…

Zwnews