The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is hosting diplomats for the African Anti-Corruption Day 2022 Commemorations at the Harare International Conference Center from 5.30PM today.

The dinner is running under the banner ‘Strategies and Mechanisms for the Transparent Management of Covid 19 funds.’

Apparently, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has over the years been blamed of not doing much in curbing graft.

Critics say corrupt people involved in huge sums have been let scott free while those who try to expose graft are persecuted.

