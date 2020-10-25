ZIMBABWE’s rap king contender Cal Vin (real name Calvin Nhliziyo) has died.

The Zikhupan hit-maker, 35, died during the wee hours of Sunday, just after 1AM after he was involved in a hit and run car accident near his home in Luveve 5. Bulawayo.

A reliable source confirmed the incident that has left Zimbabweans at large, shattered.

“He was hit by a car from behind yabreaker imota yasimgxoba and dragged him. His mother’s words were ‘akakhangeleki’, said one source.

Another source said Cal Vin was in the presence of his girlfriend and friends just near his house at Luveve 5 when the drama unfolded.

Moments before, the crew had been out watching football at Emakhandeni Cricket Club. Apparently, on his way home from the club, he was hit by a car that was only identified by colour as white.

“We were together at a leisure spot (cricket club) and Cal Vin and his friends left. A few moments after, his girlfriend came back to the leisure spot looking distraught in search of a vehicle to ferry him to hospital.

“This happened probably at around 1:30am. Cal Vin died at Mpilo hospital according to people who went with him,” said the source.

Family spokesperson Sithembile Sibanda, an aunt to the singer, told ZimLive news source that the family was “devastated”.

“He had his whole life ahead of him. We are hurting,” Sibanda told ZimLive.

According to Sibanda, Calvin – born Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo on December 15, 1984 – had just watched Liverpool’s late-night clash with Sheffield United at a bar called Cricket Club in Luveve.

She said: “They were walking home. He had his girlfriend and two other boys. They were almost home, just about 20 meters away when the incident happened.

“We understand a white Mazda Familia with no number plates drove by and hit Cal_Vin slightly. For whatever reason, we are told he jumped on the vehicle’s bonnet but the driver of that car continued driving, at first slowly and then picked up speed.

“The driver then reportedly performed an emergency brake, throwing Cal_Vin off the vehicle before driving over him. The driver did not stop after that.”

Cal_Vin’s girlfriend and friends hired a car to rush him to Mpilo Central Hospital, but he was dead on arrival.

Mpilo’s Acting Clinical Director Dr Xolani Ndlovu said: “I can confirm that a 35-year-old man was brought in already dead at around 1AM following a hit-and-run incident.

Police are now hunting culprits involved in the incident.

