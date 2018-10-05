Desperate Zanu PF readmits Mutasa, Sibanda..as ED Mnangagwa consolidates power

Zanu PF has readmitted former outspoken party’s secretary for administration Dydimus Mutasa and ex-war veteran Jabulabi Sibanda in move viewed as president’s Emmerson Mnangagwa’s latest plot to consolidate power within the warrying party.

A politburo member who preferred anonymity told this publication that the decision was announced in yesterday’s politburo meeting by Zanu PF secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo.

However, it is not clear if they are being retained as ordinary card carrying members or will be reassigned to new tasks.

The official said the party was also considering readmitting other senior high profile figures who were booted out during Robert Mugabe’s era for fanning factionalism and divisions within the party.