Bread price rises again as Zimbabwe slides back to 2008

Zimbabweans are starting to prepare for the worst as the price of bread has been increased again in less than a month from $1.10 to $1. 45.

A loaf of Bakers Inn was being sold at 90 cents two months back and rose to $1.10 in September, while Lobels and Proton had only increased by 10 cents from initial $1.

As of yesterday some retail outlets were already selling the bread at $1.45.

The price increase is being attributed to shortage of foreign currency which is affecting wheat supplies.

The situation is likely to worsen as the current government is proving to be incapacitated to source adequate foreign currency to fund this sector among others facing the same predicament.

A 2008 replica is in the making if government continues to fail to instill confidence among the business community and citizens in general.