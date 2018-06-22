PICTURES: ZEC boss caught offside again

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) chairperson Ms Priscilla Chigumba has come under fire after she appeared in a photo wearing a scarf associated with president Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF.
Former government minister prof Jonathan Moyo had no kind words for Chigumba:
“Judging the controversial judge who heads the compromised
@ZECzim by the voodoo scarf she wears!,” he said.
Opposition parties have complained that Chigumba behaves and acts like a Zanu-PF election agent working for ED Mnangagwa’s government