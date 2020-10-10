Brigadier-General Sambulo Ndlovu, who died in Harare on Tuesday and was buried in Bulawayo on Thursday, has been declared a national hero.

Apparently, the decorated top soldier could not be laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre because he was declared national hero after he had already been buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery, in Bulawayo.

His national hero status was announced by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube at the Ndlovu residence yesterday.

Minister Ncube said President Mnangagwa saw it befitting to honour Brig-Gen Ndlovu for his sacrifice for the liberation of the country.

Brig-Gen Ndlovu, whose Chimurenga name was Stanley Hlayibeni, died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals from a Covid-19 related ailment.

“The President and First Secretary of Zanu PF Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, has conferred a post-humous national hero status to the late Brigadier-General (Retired) Sambulo Ndlovu who died on the 6th of October, 2020.

“I shall be most grateful if you would make the payments of benefits to his dependants,” said Minister Ncube.

In his condolence message, the President described the death of Brig-Gen Ndlovu as a shock, as the nation was still mourning the death of late national hero Brig-Gen Ruphus Chigudu.

“On behalf of the party Zanu PF, Government and the people of Zimbabwe, my family and indeed my own behalf, I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the Ndlovu family, especially to his wife Sarah and children who have lost a loving husband, father and pillar of strength,” said the President.

“May they rest assured of our prayers and full support during this darkest hour of need. The passing on of Brig-Gen Ndlovu was not their loss alone, but a loss to the nation of Zimbabwe.”

President Mnangagwa said Brig-Gen Ndlovu’s political activism and participation in the liberation struggle were both admirable and exemplary.

“The late Brig-Gen got involved in nationalist politics in the early 1970s as a militant young man, mobilising his generation for our national independence.

“Under the auspices of Zapu, he demonstrated admirable courage, bravery and patriotism by recruiting young men and women in Bulawayo area and taking them to Botswana en-route to Zambia to receive military training.”

Brig-Gen Ndlovu received his military training in Zambia and the then Soviet Union where he specialised in communications and was posted to the northern front in the then Rhodesia where he directed guerrilla warfare as a communications commander in the Zipra High Command.

“After his attestation into the Zimbabwe National Army, the late Brig-Gen Ndlovu served the country as a military officer with utmost loyalty and professionalism,” said President Mnangagwa.

“He rose through the ranks from general officer to Brigadier-General, a position he held until his retirement from military service in February this year.”

Brig-Gen Ndlovu received the Independence Medal, Liberation Medal, the Service Medal, the Long and Exemplary Service Medal, the Mozambique Campaign Medal, the DRC Campaign Medal and the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.

