In a chilling revelation, authorities have purportedly uncovered the deceased body suspected to be that of Evans Katumba, a Zimbabwean entrepreneur who was abducted in Durban, South Africa, last month.

Evans Katumba, a nightclub proprietor and fuel trader based in South Africa, was forcibly taken on March 22, 2024, by armed individuals.

The kidnapping transpired at Yugo nightclub, a venue recently acquired by Katumba, where South African rapper AKA was slated to perform before his tragic demise last year.

Despite a ransom demand of R2.5 million, Katumba’s loved ones managed to procure only R1.5 million. The negotiated sum was delivered in Ballito as instructed on March 24, but Katumba was not released as promised.

According to an anonymous acquaintance, the abductors insisted that only one person deliver the money, stipulating no police involvement. Following the ransom drop-off, communication ceased.

Subsequently, Katumba’s family alerted the South African Police Service (SAPS), prompting a joint investigation by SAPS and the Hawks.

After weeks of pursuit, authorities in KwaZulu Natal purportedly uncovered a deceased body, presumably that of Evans Katumba, with two gunshot wounds in Hammersdale, located west of Durban.