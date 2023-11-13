In a surprising turn of events, former British Prime Minister David Cameron has been appointed as the new foreign secretary as part of a cabinet reshuffle at Downing Street. The announcement was made this morning during the reshuffle, and Cameron expressed his willingness to take on the role, despite acknowledging disagreements with some decisions made by his successor.

Cameron praised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a “strong and capable leader,” commending his exemplary leadership during challenging times. He stated his commitment to contributing to the nation’s security and prosperity, aiming to be part of a robust team for the upcoming general election.

Although Cameron is no longer an elected politician since stepping down as an MP in 2016, the government confirmed his entrance into the House of Lords as a life peer, granting him the opportunity to serve as a minister once again.

This surprising development follows the dismissal of Suella Braverman as home secretary, a decision made in the aftermath of her controversial article in The Times, where she accused the police of “playing favorites” with left-wing groups over right-wing and national activists. Stay tuned for live updates and analysis on the ongoing reshuffle.