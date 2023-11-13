Another Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Tapfumanei Masaya has been abducted, says party deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba.

Siziba says it is suspected that the people who abducted Masaya are state security agents.

“Tapfumanei Masaya of Mabvuku, was abducted on Saturday by suspected security agents.

“Our peace ambassadors have been tirelessly searching for him since then, but he remains unfound.

“We demand the immediate release of Tapfumanei,” he says.

Meanwhile, another CCC member who was also reportedly abducted recently, Takudzwa Ngadziore has condemned the act:

“As a Human Rights Defender (HRD), I believe the abduction & torture of dissenting voices is a villainous & pernicious modus opererandi.

“Tapfumanei Masaya should be released with immediate effect.

“Let’s voice-out in solidarity as one people.”

Zwnews