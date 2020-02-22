In the last press-conference of 2019, Justin Trudeau announced the serious bans to particular companies. Prime Minister has not named the companies in front of the press. Justin noted one thing – 2020 would be the year of privacy, and a digital-driven economy should not boost the ego of companies that store the data of users every day. Justin Trudeau’s main purpose as the leader of a country is to fulfill the targets of the digital charter. Prime Minister is the biggest preacher of the digital economy, and every time he asks for companies to focus on the internet ecosystem more.

Storing data of website users could be a real issue for Canadians. Last week, Justin Trudeau confirmed the enhanced power of the privacy commissioner of the country. Daniel Therrien will have more power to investigate the cases to related online platforms. Privacy Commissioner of Canada is ready to help people who think that their privacy rights were breached online.

The debate over the innovation-led economy and privacy issues

Justin Trudeau has implemented the term digital economy. The Prime Minister’s main goal is to create a better online space for companies. He believes that companies will benefit a lot in online space, and business entities can easily enter the worldwide market.

Innovation and digital space is yet a “new thing” for the world. It really hard to have an obvious line between privacy rights and innovations. Some of the innovative achievements may breach the privacy of internet users. An example of the biggest privacy breach happened in the US (case of Facebook and Cambridge Analytica), but Canadians are afraid of it too.

Privacy issues could come from implementing facial-recognition technologies.

In 2017, there was an innovative wave for online platforms. Especially video game websites and gambling sites have implemented facial-recognition technologies. The main idea behind the implementation was to create a secure space of gamers. Hackers were targeting online gambling and casino platforms to get certain information about the user. In most cases, those issues lead to transferring funds to hacker’s accounts.

Online casinos in Canada implemented the facial-recognition system to avoid problems in the future. Canada’s government asked owners of those platforms to make it voluntary. So, every user of online casinos had freedom of choice. They could use the facial-recognition system to have stored all information in safe hands.

Playing casino games is the best way to escape the stress of daily routine. That’s why casino and gaming industry representatives want to have a safe, secure, and fun place for everyone.

Innovations like facial-recognition technologies could be a subject of privacy issues. On the one hand, we have an innovation that leads to a safe place. On the other hand – privacy right is questioned because of technology that can store the facial information.

2020 for solving main issues in online privacy

Privacy Commissioner of Canada has to dedicate 2020 to solving the main issues in online privacy issues. Prime Minister has already warned social networks like Facebook and Twitter to follow the guidelines of the Privacy Commissioner, or they may take the cases into the court.

In a digital charter of Canada, citizens and companies are convinced to trust in the digital world. At the same time, the charter contains interesting notes about transparency and privacy. Authors of digital charter ask the digital companies for full transparency and respect the privacy of internet users.

Along with Canada, there are big movements in China, UK, and the United States. Some of the police offices in the UK started using a facial recognition system. It will eventually lead to big street protests as those facial-scan cameras are demonstrated in public areas. There is a big difference between facial-scan technologies that Canadian digital companies use, and UK police officers have demonstrated in public areas.

First of all, scanning a person’s face without their consent directly lead to breaching privacy rights. Secondly, Canadian companies don’t use those scanning systems without consent, and it’s not aimed at controlling the masses.