Four people died on the spot while the driver of a Honda fit vehicle they were travelling in was seriously injured after they were involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck as he tried to overtake at a bend just outside Gweru city along the Gweru-Harare Highway this evening.

Fire fighters from the Air Force of Zimbabwe removed the bodies of two females and two male adults from the back of the Honda Fit. The driver of the Fit was still trapped in the wrackage screaming for help when reporters attended the accident scene.

He was rescued after about 20 minutes. He sustained serious head and leg injuries.

The driver of the haulage truck escaped unhurt. Police details at the scene confirmed the deaths.

