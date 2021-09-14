The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred at Tsakare Township, Mt Darwin.

In this incident, 4 unknown suspects armed with an unidentified pistol and iron bars, stormed the complainant’s home and held hostage of the occupants.

The suspects stole US$ 4 100 and demanded keys for the complainant’s Nissan Caravan before they loaded some electrical gadgets valued at US$ 3 685 and drove off.

Police later recovered the stolen vehicle abandoned along Tsakare-Madziwa road.

On another matter, the ZRP is investigating a report of attempted murder which occurred at Mangwabi Mine, Mphoengs when rival groups clashed in a gold rush @ the mine.

Police say, in this regard, the alleged involvement of ‘Abomaripper’ group & another one in violence is condemned, adding that the law will take its course.

Zwnews