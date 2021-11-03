In this case, five unknown suspects, armed with 3 guns, 2 machetes and a crow bar stormed a house in Dzivarasekwa Phase 3 before they held hostage the occupants and demanded cash.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of robbery which occurred in Harare on 2 November 2021 at 0000 hrs.

They ransacked the house and stole two cellphones, US$1600 cash and drove away in the complainant’s Toyota Allion vehicle.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo arrested Zibusiso Mkwananzi (30), Meluleki Mhlahewa (24) and Professor Dube (26) for a case of attempted murder which occurred on 01 November 2021 at Pumula North suburb.

The suspects teamed up and assaulted the victim, Siphiso Nxumalo (41) with fists before one of the suspects stabbed him with a knife on head. The victim was accused of having a love affair with one of the suspects’ girlfriend.

Zwnews