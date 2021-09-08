In the first quarter of 2021, Dairibord sales volumes were up by 18% compared to same period last year.

However, the 2nd quarter was strong; sales jumped 112%, says the company.

“The quarterly trend was due to the impact of the level 4 lockdown instituted in first quarter, after which market access opened up significantly.”

The company says its biggest volume growth was in the beverages section, which went up by 87%.

The country’s biggest milk producer, said milk sales volumes grew by 22% from this time last year.

Dairibord points out that despite the growth, demand still exceeds supply, especially in milk.

As the company stated, farmers are still finding it hard to raise output, mainly owing to the high costs of stock feeds.

Zwnews