The Government has procured 600 laptops to support Higher and Tertiary Education Institutions (HTEIs) in delivering e-learning services, which have now become the norm due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

According to government, the intention is to facilitate e-learning in all HTEIs.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education says the first batch of laptops is being deployed to all Tertiary Institutions, adding that the expect to provide 1200 laptops.

“We strongly believe that this infrastructure shall act as a “technology trigger” to promote e-learning and collaborative learning at Tertiary Institutions in Zimbabwe,” said the Ministry.

Distribution of the laptops is as follows; Polytechnics 20 each, Teachers Colleges 25 each and Industrial Training Centres 10 each.

Zwnews