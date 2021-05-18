The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) says it is undertaking a business and economic performance review of the 1st quarter 2021, and has called on businesses to take part in the survey.

Apparently, CZI says the first quarterly business and economic review seminar will be held on the 21st of May 2021.

The industries grouping says the quarterly surveys will produce industry trends and insights as well as indications of both policy efficacy and policy implementation.

According to CZI the outcome would also help monitor economic progress and inform both policy and business decision making, adding that initial responses are indicating that the report will bring valuable insights and trends.

CZI is the apex organisation for industry in Zimbabwe and has been in existence since 1923.

It is an independent, self-financed, legally constituted organisation that represents and serves the interests of members in a wide array of matters affecting their viability and competitiveness.

CZI has four regional chamber offices in Mashonaland, Matebeleland, Midlands, and Manicaland, which serve as reference points for industry in the international business community.

CZI promotes active business in Zimbabwe to achieve a minimally regulated business environment, in which development is possible.

-Zwnews