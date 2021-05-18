The Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs say the government respects the separation of powers and independence of the country’s judiciary.

The comment follows the recent developments in which the High Court ruled against the extension of former Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s term of office by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, despite him having reached the retirement age of 70.

Following the ruling, Minister of Justice, Ziyambi Ziyambi, threatened the judges saying they were captured and working on undermining President Mnangagwa’s second republic.

Ministry Secretary Virginia Mabhiza says the government is opposed to the ruling and seeks its setting aside in accordance with the law.

-Zwnews