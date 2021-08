The country’s premier industry body the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) anticipates a 60% capacity utilization by end of the year.

In its 2021 report, CZI said it projects growth in capacity utilization to a level of 60%.

If attained, this will be the highest level since 2009.

Zimbabwe Industries have been operating below installed capacity for so long.

This has affected the cost of producing commodities in the country and rendered most goods and services unaffordable to many.

Zwnews