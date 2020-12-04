President Emmerson Mnangagwa and University of Zimbabwe Chancellor is at the institution presiding over the blended graduation ceremony currently underway at the UZ.

This is the final leg of graduation ceremonies for state Universities, 2019/2020 season.

He is expected to cap hundreds of students who would have finished their studies in various disciplines.

Meanwhile, because of the coronavirus pandemic, most of the students will follow the process on line.

UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo giving his remarks says the institution is making changes in its education approach which are meant to align the curriculum with the country’s needs.

He adds that this has seen UZ patenting 70 products as a result of the redirection in focus of studies.

He discloses that a total of 4959 students will graduate today, with female students constituting 54 percent of the graduands.

Prof Mapfumo says the institution will for the first time present four chancellor’s awards for best students in research with potential to promote industrialisation and benefit society.

He challenged the graduants to use their acquired knowledge to benefit the communities they hail from.

