Harare City Council finance director Tendai Kwenda has been picked by police on corruption allegations.

The head of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU), which is housed in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office, Thabani Mpofu has confirmed the arrest.

The arrest came barely two days after Harare human resources director Cainos Chingombe was arrested by police working with the SACU for alleged criminal abuse of office and defrauding the council of millions of dollars.

It is alleged that Kwenda unproceduraly paid US$8 million to top managers in allowances, holidays, purchase of personal vehicles and hefty retrenchment packages.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers disrupted proceedings at Chitungwiza, council meeting and arrested 19 of the city’s councillors in attendance.

In total 33 people were arrested, including six journalists and eight local authority managers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told a local tabloid that ZRP officers arrested 33 people who violated a section of the Urban and Councils Act.

Apparently, among other Harare City top brass recently arrested are mayor Jacob Mafume, former mayor, Herbert Gomba, town clerk Hosiah Chisango, housing director Addmore Nhekairo and former housing director Matthew Marara.

no