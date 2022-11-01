Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has warned of political drama as the country celebrates the setting in of the new month, November.

Apparently, the month of November goes down in the country’s history as it saw the toppling of late former Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe who was overthrown through a military coup.

As Chamisa revisits the month, he called it the crazy season.

“A crazy season is upon us.. Expect a lot is drama & shifts in the next months. Be vigilant. Watch out.

“They will and are compromising some even pouring in serious money into various pockets.

“Some will fall for it and fall by the wayside. Be careful! Act smart!! Win Big,” he said.

Mugabe was toppled in November 2017, by the military led by the then Zimbabwe National Army Commander, Constantino Chiwenga.

He was replaced by Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who had fled the country after his sacking as vice president two weeks prior to the coup.

As soon as he safely arrived in South Africa, Mnangagwa issued a statement saying he would be back to takeover power in two weeks time.

This indeed came to pass, and Mnangagwa appointed Chiwenga his deputy.

