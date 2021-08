As at 07 August 2021, Zimbabwe had 115 890 confirmed cases, including 87 416 recoveries and 3 826 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, to date, a total of 1 851 407 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Zimbabwe is planning to vaccinate 10 million out of the estimated population of about 15 million.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the country reported 51 deaths.

Zwnews