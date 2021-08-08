President Emmerson Mnangagwa will for the first time ever make a virtual cameo appearance at tomorrow’s Heroes Gala in honour of his fallen comrades.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana says this meant to commemorate the sacrifice and immortalisation, of the fallen heroes.

“This year more than any in memorable history, we have buried more of our heroes.

“To commemorate their sacrifice and immortalisation, HE President @edmnangagwa for the first time ever will make a virtual cameo appearance at tomorrow’s Heroes Gala in honour of his fallen comrades.

Zimbabwe has over the years celebrated heroes by holding musical galas usually over night, with a number artists entertaining the crowds.

In most cases, senior government officials have attended the galas on behalf of the state.

Meanwhile, with the emergence of Covid 19, it is no longer possible to hold physical galas, hence going virtual.

