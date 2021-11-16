Zimbabwe’s daily vaccinations have reached 24 589 as at 15 November 2021, as jab take up seemingly improves.

Meanwhile, people have been hesitant in getting vaccinated, however the government made it mandatory for civil servants to get vaccinated.

Apparently, a number of corporates also followed suit, sending unvaccinated employees on forced leave.

The Ministry of Health is continuously urging people to adhere to health and lockdown measures.

The cumulative figures stand as follows:

Confirmed cases – 133 471

New cases – 33

Tests done – 1 517

Active cases – 469

New recoveries – 18

Daily Vaccinations – 24 589

Total Vaccinations – 6 189 449

New deaths – 0

Total deaths – 4 697