SON of the January 6 Harare-Chinhoyi US$2.7 million heist mastermind was spotted digging part of the money from the robbery underground at their homestead in Mudakwenda Village, Mhondoro, a court heard.

Job Njowa, son to Shadreck Njowa believed to be the brains behind the heist, was spotted by his cousin Tichaona Njowa digging the money underground near their hut at around 9pm.

Knowing that Job’s father was wanted in connection with the heist, Tichaona then went to steal the money, which Job had hidden and went on a spending spree at Turf in Ngezi.

Tichaona’s spending patterns raised suspicion of many residents in Turf, which led to his arrest.

Upon his arrest, Tichaona revealed that he had stolen the money from Job, who had dug it underground in a bid to conceal evidence since his father was wanted by the police in connection with the robbery.

Job was then arrested and taken to court charged with obstructing the course of justice.

Through his lawyer Mr Steady Kachere, Job denied the allegations during his bail application and he is expected to appear in court tomorrow for bail ruling.

Tichaona, who is being represented by lawyer Mrs Concellia Maheya, separately appeared in court charged with theft. He was allegedly found in possession of US$20 500 after having bought two cars. Tichaona is expected back in court tomorrow for bail application.

Job and Tichaona separately appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi. Stylone Marufu prosecuted.

