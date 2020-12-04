The High Court has stopped the trial of investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, which was meant for Monday, until the review of his lawyer’s removal from the case by Magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

Chin’ono’s legal representative, Beatrice Mtetwa was taken off the case following an application by the state which accused Mtetwa of unprofessional conduct.

Harare Magistrate Nduna ruled in favour of the state and directed the law society of Zimbabwe to institute disciplinary proceedings against Mtetwa.

Mtetwa was removed from the case at the behest of the state which accused her of making comments on social media which brought the image of the courts in disrepute.

Meanwhile, Chin’ono says the trial has been stopped until the review.

“My trial meant for Monday has been stopped by the High Court until a review on my lawyer’s removal from the case by Magistrate Nduna is heard on 15 December.

“The Review will also rule on Nduna’s suitability to hear the trial.

“I am charged with Incitement to public violence,” he says.

