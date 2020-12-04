A mine accident occurred recently at Kunyu mine, Banze, Mudzi where three miners lost their lives.

The accident happened after two ore wagons fell into an inclined mine shaft and crushed the miners.

Two of the victims died on the spot while the other died on admission at All Souls Mission Hospital.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, have confirmed the accident, adding that investigations into the incident are still in progress.

Meanwhile, the accident took place just few weeks after another accident, in which at least 30 illegal miners were trapped underground after a mine shaft they were working in collapsed at Ran Mine, Bindura.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are being carried out, but have been hampered by flooding and heavy downpours.

However, despite the rainfall and mechanical challenges that affected the initial dewatering of Ran Mine to allow for the rescuing of the trapped miners, the government says there is now hope of a speedy operation following the arrival of additional equipment.

