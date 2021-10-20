Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says Beitbridge border agents are trying their best to sabotage the installed automated systems, but they are losing the battle.

He says the new automated system is a threat to some border agencies who were benefitting from illegal transactions, hence efforts to sabotage the machines.

Meanwhile, he says delays at the border are as a resul two factors, pre-cleared goods and those in transit are not supposed to stop in the border, but they have been delayed by those without preclearance who seeks to physically clear their goods at the border post whilst blocking others.

He says the other factor is corruption:

“There are some border agencies who have been benefiting from smuggling and under declarations before the border system was fully automated.

“Some are still there and they park their trucks there waiting for their preferred shift of custom officers to be on duty.”

