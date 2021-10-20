President Emmerson Mnangagwa has thanked the youths for resisting the regime change agenda which he says is being pursued by Zimbabwe’s detractors.

Addressing an ordinary session of the Politburo, Mnangagwa said his development agenda remains on course across all sectors of the economy and he implored party members to communicate these achievements.

He said focus must remain on infrastructure development at the community level so our people can live better lives.

Mnangagwa said the 2021-22 agricultural season is upon the country and as such land preparations should be scaled up.

“The issue of the exchange rate will be addressed and those found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with severely,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government is blaming the skyrocketing exchange rate on forex dealers.

Zimbabwe’s local currency is losing its purchasing power at an alarming rate.

